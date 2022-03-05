Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 265 ($3.56) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

MKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 236.13 ($3.17).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 157.30 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 202.53. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 104.87.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

