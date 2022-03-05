Mark R. Kornetzke Sells 5,746 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

