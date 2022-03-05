Marie Myers Sells 4,500 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00.

HPQ traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,369,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,338,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. HP’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of HP by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

