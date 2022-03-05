Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $17.85, but opened at $19.04. Marcus shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 797 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marcus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Marcus by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marcus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

About Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

