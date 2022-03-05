Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS.
Shares of MCS stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 157,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,663. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54. Marcus has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $24.71.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marcus by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.
About Marcus (Get Rating)
Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.
