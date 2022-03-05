Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHX. TheStreet cut Marchex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

