Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.
Shares of MCHX stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.