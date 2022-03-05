Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of MCHX stock remained flat at $$1.88 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

