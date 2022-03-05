Marc E. Lore Buys 163,355 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76. Archer Aviation Inc has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $37,853,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,276 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $20,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Archer Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.