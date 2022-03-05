Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman Sells 54,151 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MRO opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
