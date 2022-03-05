Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CEO Lee M. Tillman Sells 54,151 Shares

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.75. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.