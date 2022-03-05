Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Manning & Napier has decreased its dividend by 68.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MN opened at $8.21 on Friday. Manning & Napier has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.89.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manning & Napier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manning & Napier by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manning & Napier by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manning & Napier, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory servcies. The firm offers a broad range of financial solutions and investment strategies, including wealth management services. It provides investment management services to separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds.

