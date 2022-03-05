Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Raised to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,052,000 after buying an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

