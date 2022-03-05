MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities began coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank downgraded MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 221.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,853 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 77,973 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 67,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.