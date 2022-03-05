Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

NYSE:M traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,026,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,959,768. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Macy’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

