Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 77,425 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

