Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.40. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 77,425 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.