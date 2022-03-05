LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Shares of LYB opened at $97.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

