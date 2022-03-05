Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Luxfer by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Luxfer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 16,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Luxfer by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Luxfer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

