LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,092 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 17.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.1% in the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,522,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 595,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE opened at $21.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.96. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

