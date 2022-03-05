LPL Financial LLC Purchases 8,291 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 72,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JQUA opened at $41.27 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.