LPL Financial LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 30.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,432 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 159.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth $3,489,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.23 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

