LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after buying an additional 1,262,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,593,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,477,000 after buying an additional 344,544 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Profile (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.