Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 M-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.99 billion.

Shares of LOW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,927. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $151.07 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $229.00. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

