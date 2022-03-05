LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

LOGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair downgraded LogicBio Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LOGC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,517. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

