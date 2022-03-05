LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.88.

LiveRamp stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

