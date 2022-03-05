Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.08

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.08 and traded as low as C$33.60. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$34.56, with a volume of 856,945 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cormark lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.36.

In other news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

