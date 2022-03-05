LiquidApps Hits Market Cap of $2.58 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $8,501.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000711 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00037208 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.