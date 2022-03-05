LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $1,111.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

