LinkEye (LET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. LinkEye has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $76,021.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LinkEye has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00042097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.76 or 0.06661226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,938.06 or 0.99961306 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00047533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002918 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye launched on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

Buying and Selling LinkEye

