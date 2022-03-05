Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Raised by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1,982.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 793,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,570,000 after acquiring an additional 290,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 528,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $55.43 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

