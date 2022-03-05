LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Shares of LPTH opened at $2.05 on Monday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.