Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $96.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.00. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $172.19.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.43. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 908 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.62, for a total value of $93,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,996,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,215,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

