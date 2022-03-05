LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeMD Inc. is a telehealth company. It offers a full portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The company combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and unique over-the-counter products. Its network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers. LifeMD Inc., formerly known as Conversion Labs, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get LifeMD alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LFMD opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

In related news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeMD (LFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.