Liberum Capital Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,020

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,065 ($27.71) to GBX 2,020 ($27.10) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($18.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Travis Perkins has a one year low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a one year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,494.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,579.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($19.13) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($40,619.86).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

