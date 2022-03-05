Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.39, with a volume of 2313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)
Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDA)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.