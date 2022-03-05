Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $135.00

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.39, with a volume of 2313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.57.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average of $160.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 135,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

