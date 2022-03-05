LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $48.45 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $382,336.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,147,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,097,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.