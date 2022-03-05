Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Shares of LGRVF opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.09. Legrand has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

