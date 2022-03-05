Legacy Private Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,221,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,168.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,968.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,833.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.80 by $4.50. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

