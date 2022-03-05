Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 600 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 2,453.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $118.41 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.