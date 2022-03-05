Legacy Private Trust Co. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $198.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.57 and a 200 day moving average of $218.45. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

