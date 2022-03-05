Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.16 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,008 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 681,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,685,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,831,000 after purchasing an additional 695,555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

