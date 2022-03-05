Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.