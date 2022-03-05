Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMR. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after acquiring an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after buying an additional 881,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after buying an additional 803,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,365,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

