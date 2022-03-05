Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. 35,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 70,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33.

About Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

