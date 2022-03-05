Laurie Weisberg Acquires 28,571 Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Laurie Weisberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 24th, Laurie Weisberg bought 2,000 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.
NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.
Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.
