Laurie Weisberg Acquires 28,571 Shares of Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Rating) CEO Laurie Weisberg bought 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurie Weisberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Laurie Weisberg bought 2,000 shares of Creatd stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

NASDAQ:CRTD opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Creatd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTD. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Creatd by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 218,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Creatd by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

