Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 1,148 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
