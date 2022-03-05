Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 1,148 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $128,863.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.65.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

