Laura L. Rascon Sells 365 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 365 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $39,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MATX stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $112.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.90 by $0.49. Matson had a return on equity of 71.15% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 5.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Matson by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

