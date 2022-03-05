Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,430,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,327,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,290,000 after acquiring an additional 521,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.