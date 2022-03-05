Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Largo Resources from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Largo Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE LGO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Largo Resources has a twelve month low of $7.39 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.90 million and a PE ratio of 25.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $374,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,100,000 after buying an additional 449,868 shares during the period.

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

