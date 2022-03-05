LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Up 2.9%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €42.34 ($47.57) and last traded at €42.16 ($47.37). 545,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.98 ($46.04).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LXS. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($80.90) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.43 ($80.26).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €52.98 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.19.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.