Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LDSCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 860 ($11.54) to GBX 950 ($12.75) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

LDSCY stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. 2,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

