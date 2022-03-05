KVH Industries (KVHI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect KVH Industries to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.44 on Friday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.66.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.
About KVH Industries (Get Rating)
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
